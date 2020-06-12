/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
76 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
2425 E Mulberry Road NW
2425 Mulberry Sq, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
Beautifully updated and completely remodeled. This home is completely move in ready. New faux wood flooring throughout. Freshly painted. The kitchen has been completely redone, with high quality lighting fixtures, as well quartz countertops.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
2401 WILDBROOK Run
2401 Wildbrook Run, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1589 sqft
Experience an amazing opportunity to live inside the Heathers Golf Club Community! See this marvelous well-maintained ranch that includes nearly 1,600 sq ft of livable space that also includes 2 beds, 2 full baths, and an open floor plan concept
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
715 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
715 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1412 sqft
*Virtual Tour Available.**Wonderful in town 2 bedroom town house with newer granite kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den on first floor and hardwood floors. Large master bedroom with lots of closet space. Carpeted basement.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
421 FOX HILLS Drive S
421 North Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1089 sqft
Two bedroom and two bath condo conveniently located in Bloomfield twp. Remodeled in 2019 with new floors, this condo comes with a washer, dryer inside the unit. One storage space in the basement and all other appliances included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
42478 WOODWARD Avenue
42478 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1299 sqft
Super clean and spacious! This upper story 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in much desired city of Bloomfield has easy access to Woodward Ave and 1-75. Big windows let in ample of daylight and provide a great view of the pool.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
553 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
553 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
DREAM LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BDRM UPDATED DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE / CONDO WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE , BRICK PATIO & ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE * RIGHT ON N OLD WOODWARD NEXT TO ALL THE SHOPPING , ENTERTAINMENT * BIRMINGHAM SCHOOLS * NEW WHITE KITCHEN WITH
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1111 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1111 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Must See Unit At Gated Coveted Woodward Place Condo.Mint Condition.Prime Location on Old Woodward.Walking Distance to Downtown Birmingham. Spacious Rooms Featuring Brand New Hardwood Floor.Freshly Painted, Large Updated Kitchen with Track Lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
52 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1330 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2643 Golfview Dr, 205
2643 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This 2BR and 2BA rental sublease is available in the heart of Troy MI from June 1. It is on 2nd floor. It is within walking distance of Somerset Mall. There is are many shops and restaurants nearby and golf course next door.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17699 Windflower Drive
17699 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1817 sqft
Great End Unit Condo in the coveted Springhaven Communities! This spacious open floor plan includes huge bedrooms with full baths, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area with a stunning rain drop chandelier and the
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
411 S OLD WOODWARD Avenue
411 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
995 sqft
Highly sought after, in-town, Birmingham Place condo. Granite surfaces throughout. Hardwood floors. In unit laundry. Panoramic balcony with Western views on the quiet Old Woodward side. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD
30200 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
946 sqft
Fantastic first floor condo unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features new carpet throughout along with new flooring in both bathrooms. Kitchen features new stove and new flooring. New toilets in both bathrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
350 Billingsgate Ct Apt C
350 Billingsgate Court, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Luxurious condo in a very nice and peaceful area. This condo is near major schools/university and has easy access to major freeways. The shopping centers and grocery stores are within walking distance.
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1932 Klingensmith Rd
1932 Klingensmith Road, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
Available immediately A must see Condo! . Text or call to schedule viewing (248) 747 2911 (RLNE5388405)
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
430 LEWIS Court
430 Lewis Court, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAIL, INQUIRE W/AGENT. AMAZING LOFT STYLE CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM. INTERIOR FEATURES 3 FLOORS OF SPACIOUS LIVING, FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR FAMILY ROOM WITH FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. TWO BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2500 NORMANDY RD UNIT 70
2500 Normandy Rd, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1499 sqft
Stress-free living in this brand new townhome located in a highly desirable Royal Oak location! Downtown Royal Oak, Berkley, Clawson, and Troy are just minutes away.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
570 E Fox Hills Drive
570 East Fox Hills Drive, Oakland County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Newly remodeled condo in a prime location. Easy access to I-75 and Woodward Ave. This gorgeous home has new windows, new flooring throughout the unit, updated bathrooms w/granite countertops.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
413 N ETON ST APT 208
413 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Buckingham Village 2nd Floor Condo for Lease! Located directly across from Pembroke Park along with a fabulous pool in the complex to relax and enjoy the summer! This unit has All New Stainless Kitchen Appliances with white cabinets, cove ceilings
