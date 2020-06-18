970 Stratford Ln E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings, and a 10' door wall leading to a deck with beautiful forest and pond views..Kitchen features sleek white cabinets , marble counters, subway tile back splash, SS appliances. Large master has organized WIC, and a slate and granite bath with a heated floor. Walk out basement. Attached garage. Private courtyard perfect for grilling and relaxing..No Smoking, Pets Negotiable(Condo Assoc. only allows 1 pet) with non-refundable pet fee! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Occupancy Negotiable!

Call Nick Heppard at Mutual Property Management for more details at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com