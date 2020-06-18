All apartments in Bloomfield Hills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:21 PM

970 Stratford Ln E

970 Stratford Lane West · (248) 474-7850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings, and a 10' door wall leading to a deck with beautiful forest and pond views..Kitchen features sleek white cabinets , marble counters, subway tile back splash, SS appliances. Large master has organized WIC, and a slate and granite bath with a heated floor. Walk out basement. Attached garage. Private courtyard perfect for grilling and relaxing..No Smoking, Pets Negotiable(Condo Assoc. only allows 1 pet) with non-refundable pet fee! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Occupancy Negotiable!
Call Nick Heppard at Mutual Property Management for more details at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Stratford Ln E have any available units?
970 Stratford Ln E has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 970 Stratford Ln E have?
Some of 970 Stratford Ln E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Stratford Ln E currently offering any rent specials?
970 Stratford Ln E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Stratford Ln E pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 Stratford Ln E is pet friendly.
Does 970 Stratford Ln E offer parking?
Yes, 970 Stratford Ln E does offer parking.
Does 970 Stratford Ln E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 970 Stratford Ln E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Stratford Ln E have a pool?
No, 970 Stratford Ln E does not have a pool.
Does 970 Stratford Ln E have accessible units?
No, 970 Stratford Ln E does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Stratford Ln E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 Stratford Ln E has units with dishwashers.
Does 970 Stratford Ln E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 970 Stratford Ln E has units with air conditioning.
