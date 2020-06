630 ANN Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets range refrigerator

DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM CONDO, THIS UNIT IS A GROUND FLOOR CONDO WITH A LARGE LIVING ROOM, EATING AREA, NEWER KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES AND BAR OPENING TO LIVING ROOM, THE BEDROOM IS ALSO A GOOD SIZE WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET. UPDATED BATH AND COIN LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT. THE LEASE PRICE INCLUDES WATER AND GAS. THE TENANT WOULD ONLY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC AND CABLE TV(IF DESIRED). NO SMOKING OR PETS. 1 YEAR MIN LEASE, ALL APPLICANTS MUST SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT AND CURRENT PAY STUB ALONG WITH APPLICATION.