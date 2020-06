444 CHESTER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport elevator parking

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY'S BEST AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT, NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & SHOPPING. FEATURES INCLUDE A SECURED ENTRY BUILDING WITH BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMMON AREAS AND ELEVATOR, 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND NO UNIT BELOW. CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND CORIAN COUNTERS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN-CLOSET, LAUNDRY AND STORAGE ON SAME LEVEL, 1 CAR PORT. FULL CREDIT REPORT WITH MINIMUM SCORE OF 700, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE TO BE SUBMITTED WITH LEASE APPLICATION. 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT, 1ST MONTHS RENT AND $300 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING. I.D.R.B.N.G. B.A.T.V.A.I. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! AGENT OWNER.