Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

301 N ETON ST APT C Street

301 North Eton Street · (248) 278-0080
Location

301 North Eton Street, Birmingham, MI 48009
Birmingham

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
EXCLUSIVE NORTH ETON SQUARE JUST NORTH OF MAPLE RD. The entire condo will be painted, tub resurfaced and professionally cleaned. --UPDATED UPPER 1 BEDROOM W/NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, HARDWOOD FLOORS UPDATED BATHROOM / NEWER WINDOWS / PATIO WITH ROD IRON FENCING. ON-SITE HEATED COMMON POOL. NEAR THE NEW LA FITNESS AND TROY TRANSPORT CNTR / WHOLE FOODS AND SOMERSET COLLECTION. $40 Non Refundable Application fee per person. MUST USE ATTACHED APPLICATION. The following all due at lease signing - 1.5 Month Security Deposit / 1st Month Rent/ $250 Non Refundable cleaning fee for move out. SORRY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 N ETON ST APT C Street have any available units?
301 N ETON ST APT C Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 N ETON ST APT C Street have?
Some of 301 N ETON ST APT C Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 N ETON ST APT C Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 N ETON ST APT C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 N ETON ST APT C Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 N ETON ST APT C Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 301 N ETON ST APT C Street offer parking?
No, 301 N ETON ST APT C Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 N ETON ST APT C Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 N ETON ST APT C Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 N ETON ST APT C Street have a pool?
Yes, 301 N ETON ST APT C Street has a pool.
Does 301 N ETON ST APT C Street have accessible units?
No, 301 N ETON ST APT C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 N ETON ST APT C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 N ETON ST APT C Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 N ETON ST APT C Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 N ETON ST APT C Street does not have units with air conditioning.
