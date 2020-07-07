301 N ETON ST APT C Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

EXCLUSIVE NORTH ETON SQUARE JUST NORTH OF MAPLE RD. The entire condo will be painted, tub resurfaced and professionally cleaned. --UPDATED UPPER 1 BEDROOM W/NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, HARDWOOD FLOORS UPDATED BATHROOM / NEWER WINDOWS / PATIO WITH ROD IRON FENCING. ON-SITE HEATED COMMON POOL. NEAR THE NEW LA FITNESS AND TROY TRANSPORT CNTR / WHOLE FOODS AND SOMERSET COLLECTION. $40 Non Refundable Application fee per person. MUST USE ATTACHED APPLICATION. The following all due at lease signing - 1.5 Month Security Deposit / 1st Month Rent/ $250 Non Refundable cleaning fee for move out. SORRY NO PETS