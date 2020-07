Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Birmingham Condo for Lease - HIGHLY DESIRABLE WOODWARD PLACE CONDO'S FOR LEASE. THREE BEDROOM UPPER CONDO WITH NUMEROUS UPDATES. OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS & BREAKFAST BAR. MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET & FULL BATH WITH SEATED SHOWER. BEDROOM 2 WITH WALK IN CLOSET & BEDROOM 3 WITH FRENCH DOORS TO LIVING SPACE. FULL SIZE FRONT LOADER WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. LARGE BALCONY, CARPORT & CLOSE TO EVERYTHING DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM HAS TO OFFER! GREAT FLOW FOR ENTERTAINING! PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, GATED COMMUNITY! $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. NO PETS PLEASE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914153)