All apartments in Berrien County
Find more places like Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berrien County, MI
/
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road

4150 Ridge Road · (269) 983-8051 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4150 Ridge Road, Berrien County, MI 49127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 Live on the Lake Michigan! - This property has it all if you want to vacation at home! Fully furnished and beautifully appointed 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms on Lake Michigan!

Enjoy sharing meals with friends and family in the newly designed kitchen which includes granite countertops, updated cabinets, floors, and a large center island.

Enjoy "million dollar sunsets" from your very own patio. Enjoy walking around the serene property while taking in the spectacular views and the well manicured gardens. Sit and relax by the soon to be constructed pool while enjoying the views of the lake!

This property includes a covered carport and on-site laundry facilities. You don't need to worry about spending time on snow removal or lawn care, that is done for you and it is just a short drive from shopping, restaurants, and I-94.

No pets/no smoking. Tenant is responsible for electric usage.

This home will be available for showings on June 1, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3853567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road have any available units?
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road have?
Some of Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berrien County.
Does Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road offers parking.
Does Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road has a pool.
Does Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westview Apartments
2702 Lakeshore Dr
St. Joseph, MI 49085
Lakecrest Ravine
2850 Cleveland Ave
St. Joseph, MI 49085

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMishawaka, INKalamazoo, MISouth Bend, INHolland, MIElkhart, INHammond, INCalumet City, ILValparaiso, IN
Portage, MIPortage, INMichigan City, INGranger, INSchererville, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, INChesterton, INPlymouth, IN
La Porte, INSouth Haven, MIGoshen, INGary, INMerrillville, INZeeland, MIGriffith, INLowell, INLansing, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity