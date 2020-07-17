Amenities

Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 Live on the Lake Michigan! - This property has it all if you want to vacation at home! Fully furnished and beautifully appointed 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathrooms on Lake Michigan!



Enjoy sharing meals with friends and family in the newly designed kitchen which includes granite countertops, updated cabinets, floors, and a large center island.



Enjoy "million dollar sunsets" from your very own patio. Enjoy walking around the serene property while taking in the spectacular views and the well manicured gardens. Sit and relax by the soon to be constructed pool while enjoying the views of the lake!



This property includes a covered carport and on-site laundry facilities. You don't need to worry about spending time on snow removal or lawn care, that is done for you and it is just a short drive from shopping, restaurants, and I-94.



No pets/no smoking. Tenant is responsible for electric usage.



This home will be available for showings on June 1, 2020.



