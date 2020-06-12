All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 1364 Catalpa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkley, MI
/
1364 Catalpa Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:10 AM

1364 Catalpa Dr

1364 Catalpa Drive · (248) 914-2183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkley
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1364 Catalpa Drive, Berkley, MI 48072
Berkley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. Jul 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Under New Management!

Newly Renovated 1BR/1BA apartment in the heart of Berkley, MI. This unit is one of the routes connecting the busy commercial corridor of Woodward with the fast-growing but still-quaint south side of Berkley. It's near the Woodward side, putting it at a less-than-10-minute walk from Trader Joe's or the Westborn Market. This unit a first floor unit that is accessible right at the front door. Renovations include a fully updated kitchen, new bathroom appliances, new flooring and paint throughout the entire unit, brand new washer/dryer, and additional storage units downstairs separated for each of the tenants. There's plenty of parking out back for all of the units. Rent is $900 per month and includes your water and heat. We will be adding a mini oven and a tabletop stove top as well to this unit. Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. To schedule a showing or for more info please call 1-248-914-2183.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Catalpa Dr have any available units?
1364 Catalpa Dr has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1364 Catalpa Dr have?
Some of 1364 Catalpa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Catalpa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Catalpa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Catalpa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Catalpa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 1364 Catalpa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Catalpa Dr does offer parking.
Does 1364 Catalpa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1364 Catalpa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Catalpa Dr have a pool?
No, 1364 Catalpa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Catalpa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1364 Catalpa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Catalpa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 Catalpa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1364 Catalpa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1364 Catalpa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1364 Catalpa Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd
Berkley, MI 48072

Similar Pages

Berkley 1 BedroomsBerkley 2 Bedrooms
Berkley 3 BedroomsBerkley Dog Friendly Apartments
Berkley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIFenton, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity