1364 Catalpa Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated extra storage range oven

Under New Management!



Newly Renovated 1BR/1BA apartment in the heart of Berkley, MI. This unit is one of the routes connecting the busy commercial corridor of Woodward with the fast-growing but still-quaint south side of Berkley. It's near the Woodward side, putting it at a less-than-10-minute walk from Trader Joe's or the Westborn Market. This unit a first floor unit that is accessible right at the front door. Renovations include a fully updated kitchen, new bathroom appliances, new flooring and paint throughout the entire unit, brand new washer/dryer, and additional storage units downstairs separated for each of the tenants. There's plenty of parking out back for all of the units. Rent is $900 per month and includes your water and heat. We will be adding a mini oven and a tabletop stove top as well to this unit. Viewing is by appointment only and you can move in immediately. To schedule a showing or for more info please call 1-248-914-2183.