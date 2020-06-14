Apartment List
MI
belleville
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belleville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep,
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
716 Pearl St
716 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2586 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
46869 Mornington Rd
46869 Mornington Road, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in prestigious Fairways at Pheasant Run subdivision. Granite throughout entire home, new Cherry hardwood floors in 2014, beautiful kitchen with island. Crown moldings throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Prospect Gardens
1 Unit Available
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
40473 Blythefield Ln # 235
40473 Blythefield Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
The Links at Fellows Creek, well-maintained spacious Condo features- Great room with Vaulted Ceilings, Beautiful ceiling fan and Large Patio door and balcony deck, Kitchen with Oak cabinets, Laminated wood flooring and Upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
660 Eugene St
660 Eugene Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Willow Run area is perfect for families. The home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, an open floor plan and a newly redone bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
4487 Niagara St
4487 Niagara Street, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
996 sqft
Fall in love with this home before even stepping in side. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a massive backyard surrounded by trees, offering cool shade during the hot summer months and a spacious covered back porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
165 Rosewood Ave
165 Rosewood Avenue, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newly polish hardwood floors. Kitchen appliance included. Gorgeous back patio with a fenced in back. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3250. (2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
113 Perrin Street
113 Perrin Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Here you will find the first floor unit of a Duplex in Ypsilanti. This unit has been undated and well kept. Hardwood floors through out, a shared basement with a washer and dryer. A large dinning room area and and very cute bathroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Normal Park
1 Unit Available
955 Washtenaw Avenue
955 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
2310 sqft
4 bedroom home. 1 bathroom New appliances, Wood floors. This is a pet-friendly unit. Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share,with large bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
408 washtenaw
408 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
This Three-Bedroom home has hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, on-site storage and parking, private entrance, dishwashwer in unit and has a patio and large back yard. We are pet friendly here. Cats are free and dogs require a $50/month fee.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Depot Town
1 Unit Available
508 N Huron Street
508 North Huron Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Charming and Updated 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bath on HUGE Lot walking distance to Eastern Michigan University, Depot Town and Downtown Ypsilanti. First Floor Features Large Living Room with Bay Window and Hardwood Floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Ainsworth Park
1 Unit Available
438 Ainsworth
438 Ainsworth Cir, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Stunning fully updated three bedroom one bathroom main floor unit with all new wood floors throughout. Enormous bedrooms with good closet space and lots of windows for great natural lighting.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9405 Biddle Street
9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Historic South Side
1 Unit Available
218 Ferris
218 Ferris Street, Ypsilanti, MI
Studio
$2,100
1127 sqft
We have a gorgeous 2 bedroom home at 1120 Grant in Ypsilanti.Security deposit is equal to the rent price..

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
152 N CORRINE Boulevard
152 North Corrine Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2045 sqft
Beautiful four Bedroom Colonial with Plymouth Canton Schools waiting for the perfect family! Featuring 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wayne
1 Unit Available
5027 WOODWARD Street
5027 Woodward Street, Wayne, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly painted, completely refinished hardwood floors, right across from city playground. Close to shopping. Family room/ Den looks out over backyard. Newer windows & mini blinds. Fully carpeted basement flood. Huge 2 car garage and driveway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
230 N Summit St
230 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
230 N Summit St Ypsilanti EMU / Water Tower Available 08/24/20 "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
234 N Summit St
234 North Summit Street, Ypsilanti, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1500 sqft
Water Tower 3Bd / 2Ba Available 08/24/20 GORGEOUS HUGE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 3 floors of living space "Outstanding resident satisfaction ratings," - Apartment Ratings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belleville, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belleville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

