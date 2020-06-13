47 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI with balcony

Get ready to dance until you drop -- Belleville, MI, has some serious roots in the world of techno music. Musicians Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson, who called themselves the Belleville Three, are credited with creating the sub-genre of Detroit Techno.

There are nearly 4,000 residents in the city of Belleville. However, Belleville operates as a feeder city with tentacles that stretch out to the wider community of Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township. All neighboring residents share the 48111 zip code. The city of Belleville is perfectly positioned in the center of Van Buren, and features a picturesque downtown on the lake as well as a premier retail district for Greater Area residents, providing jobs, shopping, and recreational activities. If that sounds like your kind of spot, check out places to rent in Belleville and start planning your move. See more