47 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
$
27 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$810
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$857
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
3 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$849
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.

1 Unit Available
4106 Berkeley Ave. Building #4
4106 Berkeley Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
2 Bedroom 1700 sq. ft. Condo with 1 Car Garage - Virtual Tour on YouTube @ 855 Manager - 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch condo with attached 1 car garage. Bedrooms are at opposite ends of floor plan. Master bedroom and living room have access to balcony.

1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.

1 Unit Available
41168 N WOODBURY GREEN
41168 North Woodbury Green Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
MIN. 1 YEAR LEASE ---UPDATED 2 STORY BRICK CONDO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY IS LOCATED IN PRIME AREA NEAR I94, I275, HURON METRO PARKS AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY INCLUDING W/D.

1 Unit Available
4125 BERKELEY Avenue
4125 Berkeley Ave, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1410 sqft
GORGEOUS CONDO IN THE CHATTERTON VILLAGE CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. CONVENIENT LOCATION. NEWLY PAINTED, UPGRADED NEW CARPET.

1 Unit Available
9629 Harbour Cove Court #25 - 1
9629 Harbour Cove Court, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This a beautiful tri-level home! Owner willing to lease it out.

1 Unit Available
47663 PEMBROKE Drive
47663 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1385 sqft
Well-maintained End Upper Unit has Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Large Arched Window facing south and Woodlands. New carpeting and painting for whole unit.

1 Unit Available
4446 SHERWOOD Circle
4446 Sherwood Circle, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
LOVELY HOME IN QUIET, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. LONG TERM LEASE. 2 STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD INTO GOURMET KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPEN TO GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.NEWER CARPET IN GREAT ROOM.
8 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Superior Township
1725 Cardiff Row, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Redwood(R) Superior Township is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$904
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

1 Unit Available
42776 Lilley Pointe Drive
42776 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
1st Floor Private entry End unit is a 10+! Absolutely immaculate & Beautifully updated NEUTRALLY with ATTRACTIVE NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT + deep in the complex (far from Lilley) and siding to scenic commons! Open floor plan with Living Room, Dining

Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.

Midtown
1 Unit Available
716 Pearl St
716 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
2586 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars.

Heritage Park
1 Unit Available
866 Madison St
866 Madison Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available 06/17/20 RARE 5 BEDROOM, 2.

1 Unit Available
46869 Mornington Rd
46869 Mornington Road, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3322 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in prestigious Fairways at Pheasant Run subdivision. Granite throughout entire home, new Cherry hardwood floors in 2014, beautiful kitchen with island. Crown moldings throughout.
City Guide for Belleville, MI

Get ready to dance until you drop -- Belleville, MI, has some serious roots in the world of techno music. Musicians Derrick May, Juan Atkins, and Kevin Saunderson, who called themselves the Belleville Three, are credited with creating the sub-genre of Detroit Techno.

There are nearly 4,000 residents in the city of Belleville. However, Belleville operates as a feeder city with tentacles that stretch out to the wider community of Van Buren Township and Sumpter Township. All neighboring residents share the 48111 zip code. The city of Belleville is perfectly positioned in the center of Van Buren, and features a picturesque downtown on the lake as well as a premier retail district for Greater Area residents, providing jobs, shopping, and recreational activities. If that sounds like your kind of spot, check out places to rent in Belleville and start planning your move. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belleville, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belleville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

