17420 Hanover Ave
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:39 AM

17420 Hanover Ave

17420 Hanover Avenue · (866) 724-5180
Location

17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI 48101
Allen Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
Melvindale-North Allen Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17420 Hanover Ave have any available units?
17420 Hanover Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17420 Hanover Ave have?
Some of 17420 Hanover Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17420 Hanover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17420 Hanover Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17420 Hanover Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17420 Hanover Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17420 Hanover Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17420 Hanover Ave does offer parking.
Does 17420 Hanover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17420 Hanover Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17420 Hanover Ave have a pool?
No, 17420 Hanover Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17420 Hanover Ave have accessible units?
No, 17420 Hanover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17420 Hanover Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17420 Hanover Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17420 Hanover Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17420 Hanover Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
