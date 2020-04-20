17420 Hanover Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

Melvindale-North Allen Schools



(734) 287-6619



