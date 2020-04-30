17296 Hanover Ave

Amenities
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Credit Score: 600 or higher to be considered
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
North Allen Park - Melvindale Schools
School District
