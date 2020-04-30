All apartments in Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:29 AM

17296 Hanover Ave

17296 Hanover Avenue · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI 48101
Allen Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Credit Score: 600 or higher to be considered
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.
North Allen Park - Melvindale Schools
School District

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17296 Hanover Ave have any available units?
17296 Hanover Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17296 Hanover Ave have?
Some of 17296 Hanover Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17296 Hanover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17296 Hanover Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17296 Hanover Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17296 Hanover Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17296 Hanover Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17296 Hanover Ave does offer parking.
Does 17296 Hanover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17296 Hanover Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17296 Hanover Ave have a pool?
No, 17296 Hanover Ave does not have a pool.
Does 17296 Hanover Ave have accessible units?
No, 17296 Hanover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17296 Hanover Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17296 Hanover Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17296 Hanover Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 17296 Hanover Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
