17296 Hanover Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Credit Score: 600 or higher to be considered

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

No Section 8.

North Allen Park - Melvindale Schools

School District



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."