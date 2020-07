Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a partially furnished 2bdr 2bth condo with an amazing ocean view, it comes with a one car garage and one other dedicated parking space. Available August 1st (negotiable) it has direct access to the ocean no need to take that long drive to a beach live it year round. (No Pets, No Smoking) Washer, Dryer in unit call for more details this will go fast... Water/sewer included tenant pays all other utilities.