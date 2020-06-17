497 Cumberland Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Sunny 1 Bedroom available for $1,150 including heat and hot water!

*Walking distance to Deering Oaks Park, Maine Medical Center, Portland Sea Dogs, Maine Red Claws, and various Portland eateries.

*Very convenient to I295, USM, the Old Port, and public transportation (Bus line)

*Cat friendly

*Laundry on site

​*24 Hour on-call maintenance

*Off street parking!!



Available now. Please call our office at 207-775-2325 for more information. 12 month lease, security deposit, and credit/background check required