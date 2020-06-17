All apartments in Portland
Find more places like 497 Cumberland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, ME
/
497 Cumberland Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

497 Cumberland Avenue

497 Cumberland Avenue · (207) 775-2325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

497 Cumberland Avenue, Portland, ME 04101
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Sunny 1 Bedroom available for $1,150 including heat and hot water!
*Walking distance to Deering Oaks Park, Maine Medical Center, Portland Sea Dogs, Maine Red Claws, and various Portland eateries.
*Very convenient to I295, USM, the Old Port, and public transportation (Bus line)
*Cat friendly
*Laundry on site
​*24 Hour on-call maintenance
*Off street parking!!

Available now. Please call our office at 207-775-2325 for more information. 12 month lease, security deposit, and credit/background check required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Cumberland Avenue have any available units?
497 Cumberland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, ME.
What amenities does 497 Cumberland Avenue have?
Some of 497 Cumberland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Cumberland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
497 Cumberland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Cumberland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 Cumberland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 497 Cumberland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 497 Cumberland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 497 Cumberland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 Cumberland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Cumberland Avenue have a pool?
No, 497 Cumberland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 497 Cumberland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 497 Cumberland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Cumberland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 Cumberland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 497 Cumberland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 497 Cumberland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 497 Cumberland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Island View Apartments
151 North Street
Portland, ME 04101

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Apartments with BalconyPortland Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Portland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

South Portland, MEBrunswick, MEScarborough, ME
Old Orchard Beach, MEDover, NH
Lewiston, MEPortsmouth, NH

Nearby Neighborhoods

East End

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity