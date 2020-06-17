497 Cumberland Avenue

Amenities
Sunny 1 Bedroom available for $1,150 including heat and hot water!
*Walking distance to Deering Oaks Park, Maine Medical Center, Portland Sea Dogs, Maine Red Claws, and various Portland eateries.
*Very convenient to I295, USM, the Old Port, and public transportation (Bus line)
*Cat friendly
*Laundry on site
*24 Hour on-call maintenance
*Off street parking!!
Available now. Please call our office at 207-775-2325 for more information. 12 month lease, security deposit, and credit/background check required