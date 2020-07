Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great townhouse in desirable North Deering location. Just off Forest Ave. Close to all Portland has to offer. Close to Portland Trails, shopping and schools. Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping and snow removal in this duplex property. Off Street parking.

Duplex Townhouse, with basement storage and off street parking and yard.