Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse to rent in the Ocean Ridge Condominiums off Ocean Ave. This three level townhouse built 2004 has updated bathrooms and kitchen all with granite counters. Hardwood floor on first level and carpet on 2nd and 3rd. Master is on third floor. Washer/dryer on 2nd. Attached one car garage and private patio off living room.



Tenant pays electric, propane and water.

Move in July 1 for a year or longer lease.



(RLNE5692693)