Portland, ME
173 Ridge Rd., #31
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

173 Ridge Rd., #31

173 Ridge Road · (207) 775-6561
Location

173 Ridge Road, Portland, ME 04103
North Deering

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 173 Ridge Rd., #31 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
173 Ridge Rd., #31 Available 07/01/20 Ocean Ridge Condominiums-3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath condo available July 1, 2020 - Email is the best way to set up an appointment to view this beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Townhouse to rent in the Ocean Ridge Condominiums off Ocean Ave. This three level townhouse built 2004 has updated bathrooms and kitchen all with granite counters. Hardwood floor on first level and carpet on 2nd and 3rd. Master is on third floor. Washer/dryer on 2nd. Attached one car garage and private patio off living room.

Tenant pays electric, propane and water.
Move in July 1 for a year or longer lease.

(RLNE5692693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Ridge Rd., #31 have any available units?
173 Ridge Rd., #31 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 173 Ridge Rd., #31 have?
Some of 173 Ridge Rd., #31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Ridge Rd., #31 currently offering any rent specials?
173 Ridge Rd., #31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Ridge Rd., #31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Ridge Rd., #31 is pet friendly.
Does 173 Ridge Rd., #31 offer parking?
Yes, 173 Ridge Rd., #31 does offer parking.
Does 173 Ridge Rd., #31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Ridge Rd., #31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Ridge Rd., #31 have a pool?
No, 173 Ridge Rd., #31 does not have a pool.
Does 173 Ridge Rd., #31 have accessible units?
No, 173 Ridge Rd., #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Ridge Rd., #31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Ridge Rd., #31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Ridge Rd., #31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Ridge Rd., #31 does not have units with air conditioning.
