Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1127 Washington Avenue

1127 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME 04103
North Deering

Amenities

in unit laundry
extra storage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
1127 Washington Avenue Available 08/15/20 1/BD 1/BA Single Family Home in Portland!! Full Basement Storage and Large Yard!! Available Mid August!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/435149682/901f05719f

$1,300- 1/BD 1/BA Single Family Home in Portland!! Full Basement Storage and Large Yard!! Available Mid August!! This house is located on Washington Avenue in Portland Maine providing easy access to I-295 and just a short drive downtown. Close to local businesses, restaurants and grocery stores. There is a washer/dryer in the basement for tenant use. Additional storage in the unfinished attic. Owner pays for cold water and sewer and lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities including oil heat, hot water, electricity, plowing of driveway and cable/wifi if desired. Security Deposit equal to one months rent due at the time of rental offer acceptance. First Months Rent due on Lease start date and will be prorated if tenant moves in on any day other than the 1st of the month. One year Lease required.

**BELLPORT'S COVID-19 UPDATE- Due to the current global pandemic of COVID-19, we have gone virtual! We have implemented this new way of Apartment Leasing in order to keep our staff and current/prospective renters safe. This means there will be NO physical showings of our available units unless unit is currently vacant and unoccupied. To compensate for the lack of physical showings, we have recorded virtual walkthroughs of all available units. These tours have already been recorded by a BellPort Employee and a link to the video is included at the top of this rental listing. If you are unable to access the link, please email leasing@bellportmgt.com and we can send it to you via email. We implemented a new Rental Application procedure and have suspended the acceptance of all physical paper rental applications as well as check/cash payments for our application fees. All Rental Application submissions must be done electronically by emailing your completed application(s) to leasing@bellportmgt.com. Once your completed applications, and proof of income (paystub, employment offer letter, bank statement, tax return) are received by email, a member of our Leasing Team will email you a link from Square that will allow the application fee(s) to be paid online with a debit/credit card. If you've viewed the virtual showing of this unit and you are interested in applying for this space you will find our PDF Rental Application on our website www.bellportmgt.com under the "Rental Applications" tab. BellPort appreciates your understanding and cooperation with this new way of Leasing and we look forward to working with you all to find you the perfect place to call home!

There is a $35 Non-Refundable Application Fee for EACH application submitted (all persons 18+ who will reside in the unit as well as co-signers). In order to be approved through BellPort to rent this unit, you must have 2 years of positive rental history or home ownership, pass our criminal check with no criminal history, meet our credit requirements, and be able to show proof of income that the combined total monthly household income is 2.5 times the rent. For example if the apartment is $1,000.00 a month all applicants combined must make $2,500 monthly).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5916609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1127 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, ME.
What amenities does 1127 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1127 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, extra storage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portland.
Does 1127 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1127 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1127 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1127 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1127 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
