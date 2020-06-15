5 Anglers Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Available 09/01/20 Welcome to Anglers Road Town home Apartments! We are currently offering two

bedroom townhouse-style apartments. Each two-story unit has its own separate driveway and entrance as well as a private deck for outdoor entertaining. Our floor plans are designed for modern living with an open living room and kitchen area, a distinct master bedroom with ample closet space, a full basement, as well as both a full and a half bathroom.



*Modern Kitchen Design

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Washer and Dryer Hookups

*Outdoor Space for Grilling

*1.5 Baths

* 2 Zone heating



*Separate Entrance

*Private Driveway

*Private Deck

*Curbside Trash Pickup

*Professional Landscaping



*Pet Friendly (w/ additional Pet Deposit)

*Access to Hiking, Biking, Ice Skating, and Fishing

*Short Distance to Shopping & Restaurants

*Driving Distance to Maine's Ski Communities

*25 minute drive to Portland

*Public transportation available to & from Portland



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5-anglers-rd-windham-me-04062-usa/b3e073a3-6692-465c-ab33-ad166c0f8a8e



