5 Anglers Road

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Welcome to Anglers Road Town home Apartments! We are currently offering two
bedroom townhouse-style apartments. Each two-story unit has its own separate driveway and entrance as well as a private deck for outdoor entertaining. Our floor plans are designed for modern living with an open living room and kitchen area, a distinct master bedroom with ample closet space, a full basement, as well as both a full and a half bathroom.
*Modern Kitchen Design
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Washer and Dryer Hookups
*Outdoor Space for Grilling
*1.5 Baths
* 2 Zone heating
*Separate Entrance
*Private Driveway
*Private Deck
*Curbside Trash Pickup
*Professional Landscaping
*Pet Friendly (w/ additional Pet Deposit)
*Access to Hiking, Biking, Ice Skating, and Fishing
*Short Distance to Shopping & Restaurants
*Driving Distance to Maine's Ski Communities
*25 minute drive to Portland
*Public transportation available to & from Portland
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5-anglers-rd-windham-me-04062-usa/b3e073a3-6692-465c-ab33-ad166c0f8a8e
(RLNE5846303)