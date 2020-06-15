All apartments in North Windham
Find more places like 5 Anglers Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Windham, ME
/
5 Anglers Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5 Anglers Road

5 Anglers Road · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5 Anglers Road, North Windham, ME 04062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1575 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Welcome to Anglers Road Town home Apartments! We are currently offering two
bedroom townhouse-style apartments. Each two-story unit has its own separate driveway and entrance as well as a private deck for outdoor entertaining. Our floor plans are designed for modern living with an open living room and kitchen area, a distinct master bedroom with ample closet space, a full basement, as well as both a full and a half bathroom.

*Modern Kitchen Design
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Washer and Dryer Hookups
*Outdoor Space for Grilling
*1.5 Baths
* 2 Zone heating

*Separate Entrance
*Private Driveway
*Private Deck
*Curbside Trash Pickup
*Professional Landscaping

*Pet Friendly (w/ additional Pet Deposit)
*Access to Hiking, Biking, Ice Skating, and Fishing
*Short Distance to Shopping & Restaurants
*Driving Distance to Maine's Ski Communities
*25 minute drive to Portland
*Public transportation available to & from Portland

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5-anglers-rd-windham-me-04062-usa/b3e073a3-6692-465c-ab33-ad166c0f8a8e

(RLNE5846303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Anglers Road have any available units?
5 Anglers Road has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Anglers Road have?
Some of 5 Anglers Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Anglers Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 Anglers Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Anglers Road pet-friendly?
No, 5 Anglers Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Windham.
Does 5 Anglers Road offer parking?
Yes, 5 Anglers Road does offer parking.
Does 5 Anglers Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Anglers Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Anglers Road have a pool?
No, 5 Anglers Road does not have a pool.
Does 5 Anglers Road have accessible units?
No, 5 Anglers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Anglers Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Anglers Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Anglers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Anglers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Anglers Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, MESouth Portland, MEBrunswick, ME
Scarborough, MEOld Orchard Beach, ME
Dover, NHLewiston, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity