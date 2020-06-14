/
1 bedroom apartments
102 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Oak, MD
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Results within 1 mile of White Oak
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,407
787 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
The Chateau Apartments
9727 Mount Pisgah Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
665 sqft
Elegant and reminiscent of a grand Romanesque space, this community offers balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and large walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a community room, fitness center and a large pool area.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
Results within 5 miles of White Oak
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
3 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
707 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,935
730 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Takoma
8 Units Available
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,720
654 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
33 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,586
550 sqft
Located in the Downtown Silver Spring area, close to Wayne Ave. Apartments have carpeting, gas cooking and a newly renovated kitchen with luxury appliances. Community facilities include a pool, business center and covered parking.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
19 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,693
831 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
889 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
13 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
837 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
28 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
788 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,719
901 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,657
825 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
