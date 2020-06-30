Rent Calculator
Home
Westminster, MD
165 ALYMER COURT
165 ALYMER COURT
165 Alymer Court
No Longer Available
165 Alymer Court, Westminster, MD 21157
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
This spacious town home is located in the heart of Westminster with plenty of shopping nearby. The property is also close to area colleges. The home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of privacy.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have any available units?
165 ALYMER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westminster, MD
.
What amenities does 165 ALYMER COURT have?
Some of 165 ALYMER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 165 ALYMER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
165 ALYMER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 ALYMER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westminster
.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT offer parking?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 ALYMER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have a pool?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have accessible units?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 ALYMER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
