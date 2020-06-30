All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 165 ALYMER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, MD
/
165 ALYMER COURT
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM

165 ALYMER COURT

165 Alymer Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

165 Alymer Court, Westminster, MD 21157

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This spacious town home is located in the heart of Westminster with plenty of shopping nearby. The property is also close to area colleges. The home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 ALYMER COURT have any available units?
165 ALYMER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, MD.
What amenities does 165 ALYMER COURT have?
Some of 165 ALYMER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 ALYMER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
165 ALYMER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 ALYMER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT offer parking?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 ALYMER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have a pool?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have accessible units?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 ALYMER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 ALYMER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 ALYMER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct
Westminster, MD 21158

Similar Pages

Westminster Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDBallenger Creek, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MD
Savage, MDGlenmont, MDShiloh, PATimonium, MDEast York, PARed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDMiddletown, MDGambrills, MDManchester, PAFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

McDaniel CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore CountyBaltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore