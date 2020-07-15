/
3 bedroom apartments
329 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Timonium, MD
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1292 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Lutherville - Timonium
148 SPRINGSIDE DRIVE
148 Springside Drive, Timonium, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Great rental in great neighborhood. Place your clients in wonderful school system. Get the kids in the school now. Available now for immediate occupancy .
Lutherville - Timonium
19 ALICEVIEW CT
19 Aliceview Court, Timonium, MD
All brick End of Group in the 89 townhome community of Chapel Hill. The stately Georgetown front greets you as you enter this 2,800+ square foot home with an open main level and hardwood flooring. Prep for your dinner parties in the large kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Timonium
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,491
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1221 sqft
In the heart of the city, close to Hunt Valley and Towson. Apartments feature gas stoves, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios. Available furnished. Olympic-sized pool, grilling area, community room and playground available.
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1395 sqft
Beautiful brick-facade buildings and manicured grounds in a pet-friendly community. Pool, playground and tennis court. Recently renovated apartments. Close to Fox Hollow Golf Course and Loch Raven Reservoir.
Mays Chapel
15 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT
15 Battersea Bridge Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 BATTERSEA BRIDGE COURT in Mays Chapel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mays Chapel
10 DONAGH CT
10 Donagh Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2/2 bath townhome with recent kitchen , wood floors, recent master bath remodel, fireplace in newly painted lower level family room with walk out to deck, bonus lower level room with closet and new flooring, newly renovated
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
641 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
A beautiful, light-filled, spacious townhouse in the heart of Mays Chapel in the Chappelgate community with a one-car garage, available for possession right away! This beautiful 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathroom property will allow your family to enjoy the
9 GRAND VALLEY COURT
9 Grand Valley Court, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1860 sqft
Amazing location! Large, updated 3BR/2BA townhouse with new HVAC, fenced yard, brand new kitchen to include quartz countertops, new flooring throughout, new water heater.
Mays Chapel
2105 KIMRICK
2105 Kimrick Place, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2066 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2105 KIMRICK in Mays Chapel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mays Chapel
805 PARKRIDGE LANE
805 Parkridge Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live with ease & convenience in this beautiful end of group Lutherville townhome. Bright & open floor plan w/ 3 bed, 3.5 bath plus bonus room on 1st floor.
Mays Chapel
2225 CHAPEL VALLEY LN
2225 Chapel Valley Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Exceptionally well-maintained. Bright and spacious home with hardwood floors on main level. Recently updated eat-in kitchen has great storage space. Two full bathrooms on upper level have recent renovations.
Results within 5 miles of Timonium
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1410 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1470 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,228
1012 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Woodbrook Village
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1064 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
