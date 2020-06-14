/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM
122 Furnished Apartments for rent in Summerfield, MD
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
Results within 1 mile of Summerfield
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.
Results within 5 miles of Summerfield
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
5 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deanwood
1 Unit Available
3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast
3723 Roosevelt Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1963 sqft
Cozy bedroom w/ private bathroom, 7min METRO walk - Property Id: 250658 Furnished cozy bedroom (with very private bathroom) available in a brand new SHARED 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benning
1 Unit Available
4203 Foote St NE 1
4203 Foote Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
720 sqft
Walk to Metro* Utilities Included* Fully Furnished - Property Id: 283082 Small fully renovated apartment in 2-unit duplex/town-home. **FULLY FURNISHED** and **ALL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** - Including High Speed Internet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benning
1 Unit Available
549 45th Street Northeast
549 45th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
B Available 07/01/20 One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July.
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
221 57TH PL NE
221 57th Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Short term furnished rental. If you are looking for a spacious, luxury, fully furnished accommodation in central Washington, DC for 1-6 months this is the most ideal option on the market. We can do leases from 1 up to 6 months.
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Coral Hills
1 Unit Available
3904 BYERS STREET
3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD
17 Bedrooms
$6,800
3453 sqft
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING,
Results within 10 miles of Summerfield
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Adams Morgan
9 Units Available
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
635 sqft
The forward-thinking design of AdMo Heights' Studio, junior one bedroom, and one-bedroom apartments will motivate you to new heights of sophisticated city living. Large windows illuminate open layouts, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
47 Units Available
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,198
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,157
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
44 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,379
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dupont Circle
9 Units Available
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1236 sqft
Trendy, walkable Dupont Circle neighborhood with close access to public transportation. Carport and bike storage access. Concierge and 24-hour maintenance. Spacious furnished units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony access and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mount Vernon Square
16 Units Available
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA