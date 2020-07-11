/
apartments with washer dryer
22 Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
721 CLOVERFIELDS DR
721 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great CLOVERFIELDS Community near the bridge! Currently undergoing some updating in the Kitchen, Dining area and Great Room will be ready for move in by 6/24.
1 Unit Available
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
1 Unit Available
108 Ringneck Court
108 Ring Neck Court, Chester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1774 sqft
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.
1 Unit Available
5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR
5002 Bridgepointe Drive, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Super nice, bright and clean townhouse located in a small development, minutes from the Bay Bridge. The large open great room has plenty of room to have a formal dining area.
12 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
1 Unit Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,481
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
6 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/23/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
985 BREAKWATER DRIVE
985 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1532 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom end unit townhouse with 2.5 baths. Great large fenced in deck off the kitchen with plenty of sunlight, space for grilling and entertaining. Large master bedroom has enough space for your king bed and has a walk- in closet.
1 Unit Available
3454 COHASSET AVE
3454 Cohassett Avenue, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Corner property with fenced double lot, plenty of storage for your boat and vehicles and suv. Community beach, boat ramp , piers and dock with boat slips. Small pets considered.
1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,
Contact for Availability
8 SILVERWOOD CIRCLE
8 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Affordable 2 bedroom rental in Annapolis with great ammenites- pool, tennis, grills- condo fee paid by owner includes gas heat, snow and trash removal, parking, common area maintenance and more! Minutes to downtown Annapolis and great for
1 Unit Available
223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD
223 Perrys Corner Road, Grasonville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped.
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
982 Yachtsman Way
982 Yachtsman Way, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 04/10/20 Cute end unit unit in Mariners Point - Property Id: 237878 Great unit unit home in the Mariners Point Community. Three Bedrooms and 2 and half baths. A Community club with a swimming pool is an extra bonus.
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
1 Unit Available
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1206 STONEWOOD COURT
1206 Stonewood Court, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1360 sqft
3BR HOME IN WHISPERING WOODS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**THIS HOME COULD USE AN INTERIOR PAINT JOB (WE WOULD SUPPLY THE PAINT) AND OTHER UPDATES THE OWNER WOULD PREFER NOT TO DO AT THIS TIME, SO IT DOES NOT SHOW
1 Unit Available
1001 Madison Street
1001 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
2 bed 1.0 bath renovated home in Eastport - Newly renovated home in Eastport, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with a basement office area or rec room.
1 Unit Available
180 MAIN ST.
180 Main Street, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1038 sqft
Stunning renovation for true Historic Annapolis lifestyle. Completely furnished--just move your personal belongings in & enjoy the walkability of this location.
