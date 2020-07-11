/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM
197 Apartments for rent in South Kensington, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,724
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
7 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
32 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,375
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
31 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,415
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,493
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
56 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,701
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
5 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3555 HAMLET PL #303
3555 Hamlet Place, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse, in a highly sought after and desirable Chevy Chase enclave, with very easy access to the Capitol beltway, I-270, Capitol Crescent Trail, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bethesda.
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
2891 Findley Road - 1
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
2546 sqft
Large 3 level end unit townhome. Washer and dryer remain in home. Off Street parking and 2 car garage. This home is wonderful!
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8806 SPRING VALLEY RD
8806 Spring Valley Road, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8806 SPRING VALLEY RD in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3702 Emily St
3702 Emily Street, North Kensington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1162 sqft
Has a beautiful addition connected to the kitchen and deck. Very spacious and beautiful view from addition. - Non Smoker - Small pets ok - credit score above 700 Agents welcome to bring their clients
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
11501 MONONGAHELA DRIVE
11501 Monongahela Drive, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1740 sqft
Pristine condition Single Family home near North Bethesda, Walk to White Flint Metro New Hardwoods on 1st Floor, Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & silestone counters, Fresh painting, Sunny home, Walk out Finished basement, bonus room/
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
10958 RAMPART WAY
10958 Rampart Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
Clean and well lit townhome located blocks from metro rail and public transportation. Table space kitchen with deck off of the dining room. Bay window in Living room. Next to Woodfield Mall/Wheaton Plaza restaurants and shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10008 BROAD STREET
10008 Broad Street, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1069 sqft
Charming 1 Level ranch style home in beautiful Bethesda. Updated kitchen with Corian counters, 42 inch cabinets, built in microwave, electric range/stove. Room/Bedrm 3 has private entrance. Bathroom was recently updated.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8509 Gavin Manor Ct # 10
8509 Gavin Manor Court, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2934 sqft
Stunning Luxury Townhome in the Community of Chevy Chase Mews.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
5515 ENGLISHMAN PLACE
5515 Englishman Place, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1320 sqft
Woodsy location only a few minutes walk from Grosvenor Metro. Very clean and well maintained. Parking on the cul de sac and visitor parking in parking lot. Two masters and space in walk out lower level for third bedroom or guest quarters.
Results within 5 miles of South Kensington
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,503
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VA