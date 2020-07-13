/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 PM
141 Apartments for rent in South Kensington, MD with pool
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Kensington
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2735 sqft
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.
Results within 1 mile of South Kensington
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,759
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,505
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
28 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,400
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9900 Georgia Avenue
9900 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR condo located on the top floor of a 7 story condo building near the Forest Glenn Metro station. Enjoy privacy and view of the swimming-pool. Modern kitchen, good closet space, carpet only 1 year old. All utilities included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10201 GROSVENOR PLACE
10201 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities & CATV Included**7th floor unit in one of North Bethesda's best communities**Enjoy 24/7 front desk reception, security, fitness room, newer laundry facility, pool/pavilion, roof deck & party rooms**Ample free parking**Lots of closet
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10500 MONTROSE AVENUE
10500 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
731 sqft
ALL NEW WINDOWS WILL BE ADDED AT THE END OF JUNE! All Utilities included in this lovely 1 BR condo with new kitchen, HVAC, Windows, fresh paint and move-in ready.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10316 ROCKVILLE PIKE
10316 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,795
612 sqft
ALL UTILITIES - GAS-ELECTRICITY-WATER-CABLE-INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT. GROUND LEVEL UNIT. KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES** BATH W/ GORGEOUS TILE WORK, NEW HVAC. NEW TILE FOYER.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5225 POOKS HILL ROAD
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom with Balcony, ALL utilities included and GARAGE Parking Space.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9900 BLUNDON DRIVE
9900 Blundon Drive, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
775 sqft
Location, location, location! Walk to Metro, minutes to 495, downtown Silver Spring, Sligo Creek Park, DC, Bethesda and all the hot spots. Affordable Condo in convenient Silver Spring, MD Location.
Results within 5 miles of South Kensington
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,730
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
32 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,742
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,691
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,714
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VA