300 Apartments for rent in South Kensington, MD with parking

28 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
53 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
16 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
22 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
19 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
44 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,696
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
11 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,741
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,500
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
6 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,506
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
4 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
4 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces.

1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3900 sqft
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/21/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.5BA Townhome in Pitch Perfect Symphony Park! - Welcome to your extraordinary 4 bedroom, 4.

1 Unit Available
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,400
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space.

1 Unit Available
8512 Lynwood Place
8512 Lynwood Place, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,775
2300 sqft
8512 Lynwood Place Available 08/16/20 Single Family Home in the heart of Chevy Chase - Available for an October or November move in Date - Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
5203 Elsmere Ave
5203 Elsmere Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5203 Elsmere Ave Available 09/01/20 Surprisingly Spacious Cape Cod Close to Downtown Bethesda! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious Cape Cod located less than 2 miles to downtown Bethesda.

1 Unit Available
9900 Georgia Avenue
9900 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1BR condo located on the top floor of a 7 story condo building near the Forest Glenn Metro station. Enjoy privacy and view of the swimming-pool. Modern kitchen, good closet space, carpet only 1 year old. All utilities included.

1 Unit Available
10500 Rockville Pike #406
10500 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1072 sqft
Beautiful 2BD/2BA Condo In Grosvenor Park - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Updated kitchen (new dishwasher and microwave have been ordered, to be installed July 15th), gas range & cute breakfast bar! Lots of natural light, ample closet space & gleaming

1 Unit Available
3555 HAMLET PL #303
3555 Hamlet Place, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse, in a highly sought after and desirable Chevy Chase enclave, with very easy access to the Capitol beltway, I-270, Capitol Crescent Trail, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bethesda.

1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone

1 Unit Available
North Kensington
2891 Findley Road - 1
2891 Findley Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
2546 sqft
Large 3 level end unit townhome. Washer and dryer remain in home. Off Street parking and 2 car garage. This home is wonderful!

1 Unit Available
8806 SPRING VALLEY RD
8806 Spring Valley Road, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8806 SPRING VALLEY RD in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
10201 GROSVENOR PLACE
10201 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities & CATV Included**7th floor unit in one of North Bethesda's best communities**Enjoy 24/7 front desk reception, security, fitness room, newer laundry facility, pool/pavilion, roof deck & party rooms**Ample free parking**Lots of closet
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Kensington, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Kensington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

