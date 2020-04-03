All apartments in Solomons
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:43 PM

104 SQUARE RIGGER WAY

104 Square Rigger Way · (301) 751-2932
Location

104 Square Rigger Way, Solomons, MD 20688

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
104 Square Rigger Way is a property with considerable offerings. This is a well maintained property being rented fully-furnished. Enjoy the benefits of privacy by choosing the gated community of Solomons Landing as your next home. This property is a 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo which offers generously spacious, yet intimate, warm and inviting living areas. Excellent kitchen storage/cabinets with granite counter tops, gas fireplace, Master bathroom soaking tub with partial wrap-around mirrored walls. Rear balcony with double sliding doors nestled against woodlands brings you right up to nature to enjoy the sounds and sights for your relaxation. This property is being offered for $1,800 per month and will also be considered as a short term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

