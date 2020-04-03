Amenities

104 Square Rigger Way is a property with considerable offerings. This is a well maintained property being rented fully-furnished. Enjoy the benefits of privacy by choosing the gated community of Solomons Landing as your next home. This property is a 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo which offers generously spacious, yet intimate, warm and inviting living areas. Excellent kitchen storage/cabinets with granite counter tops, gas fireplace, Master bathroom soaking tub with partial wrap-around mirrored walls. Rear balcony with double sliding doors nestled against woodlands brings you right up to nature to enjoy the sounds and sights for your relaxation. This property is being offered for $1,800 per month and will also be considered as a short term rental.