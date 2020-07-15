43 Apartments for rent in Shady Side, MD with balconies

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
Results within 5 miles of Shady Side

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Selby-on-the-Bay
1095 GRANDVIEW DR
1095 Grandview Drive, Mayo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
AVAILABLE TO RENT 9/15/2020 - MAX 12 month lease*** Custom Designed Waterfront Home for On and Off Season***Private 1.8 Acre Lot***Deep Water Pier*** 4 of 5 Boat Slips Available!***15 Minutes to Downtown Annapolis***Easy Commute to D.C.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayo
1051 CARRS WHARF ROAD
1051 Carrs Wharf Road, Mayo, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2012 sqft
Home built in 2018 on 1/2 acre offers hardwood floors through out the main level, gas fireplace, great kitchen with center island, granite countertops, ss appliances, crown molding, sliders to rear deck overlooking yard & woods.
Results within 10 miles of Shady Side
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:02 PM
20 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
19 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,632
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
14 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,710
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
19 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,498
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,594
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1 B Compromise St. - 1
1 B Street, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1500 sqft
This 3 level townhouse sits right in downtown Annapolis across from the Annapolis Yacht Basin and Annapolis Yacht Club. 1st floor has an office area and bedroom with 2 twin beds.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
114 SOUTH STREET
114 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1625 sqft
Prime in-town location - 1 block off Church Circle within Historic District Annapolis, call agent about off-street parking, premium features & finishes throughout, total (down to studs) renovation & new large addition - new plumbing, hvac, electric,

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Londontowne
1510 ARUNDEL ROAD
1510 Arundel Road, Edgewater, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Walk to the water! Less than one block to the beach, marina and playground. Wonderful water privileges throughout the community. Three finished levels including a basement with heated floors.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 MILKSHAKE LN
7 Milkshake Lane, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fully Furnished 2nd floor apartment is waiting for you. One queen bed and two double beds. Plenty of closet space. Great room has living/dining/office combo. Covered front porch with chairs to relax on. Separate entrance from the landlord downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #124
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath unit is located on the first floor and has it's own outdoor patio off living room. Enjoy in town living , conveniently located close to all major routes. Walk to restaurants and City Dock. 24/7 front desk security.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 SOUTH ST
112 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
ADORABLE row house in the HISTORIC DISTRICT, PERFECT UPTOWN LOCATION, right off Church Circle, walk to everything! You will love the skylights, the charm of the (non-working) brick fireplace, hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 story ceiling,

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4005 5TH STREET
4005 5th Street, North Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
This is a duplex one bedroom home. The sq footage is showing for the larger unit attached. The sq footage for this unit is approx 950. Large eat in kitchen and deck off kitchen with fenced yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Shady Side, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shady Side renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

