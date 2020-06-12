Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake Beach, MD with balcony

1 of 38

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE
8092 Windward Key Drive, Chesapeake Beach, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2566 sqft
Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.
Results within 1 mile of Chesapeake Beach

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3841 5TH STREET
3841 5th Street, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2000 sqft
Open floor plan with exquisite upgrades which includes Brazilian cherry floors, 2 story kitchen, top of the line stainless appliances, granite counters and ceramic flooring. Huge M/B suite with walk-in closet full bath and balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Chesapeake Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3106 HIGHVIEW ROAD
3106 Highview Road, Calvert County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Cute starter home in Breezy Point! Move in just in time for Summer & The new school year! Walk to the community's private sandy beach and enjoy all the amenities of Breezy Point. This 4 bedroom home is just awaiting you to make it your own.
Results within 10 miles of Chesapeake Beach

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
1731 Clay Hammond Road
1731 Clay Hammond Road, Calvert County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2829 sqft
Lovely home in a great area. Tons of privacy while only being 5 minutes from downtown and a great commute to Andrews Air force Base.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Cambridge Place
338 Cambridge Place, Prince Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Brick End Unit Garage Townhome - Property Id: 283858 COMING SOON!! Currently renovating this upgraded brick end unit garage townhome.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD
3491 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2324 sqft
**Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New Floors, Recessed Lights,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2415 CHANEY ROAD
2415 Chaney Road, Calvert County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2792 sqft
Great home in country setting in rural Calvert County Maryland. New Kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Large outside patio and 1 car garage. You can watch the wild life from the living-room windows.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7011 BRISCOE TURN ROAD
7011 Briscoe Turn Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4234 sqft
2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6175 SHADY SIDE RD
6175 Shady Side Road, Shady Side, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This home was totally remodeled six years ago and still looks like new! Great for a couple or someone who has a home based business! Home has a maintenance free exterior and the lawn service is included! Save your weekends for fun, not mowing the

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chesapeake Beach, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chesapeake Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

