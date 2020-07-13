/
apartments with pool
104 Apartments for rent in Severna Park, MD with pool
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1320 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
Results within 1 mile of Severna Park
15 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
6 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
11 Units Available
South Gate
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
1 Unit Available
South Gate
600 HARPERS MILL ROAD
600 Harpers Mill Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Time to sit back and relax, you have found your perfect new home in Millersville, Maryland! We are just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore which allows us to be in the heart of just about everything.
1 Unit Available
South Gate
443 Hardmoore Ct
443 Hardmoore Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is ready to go. Free burglary/fire/panic alarm w/key fobs. NEWLY updated with fresh paint, brand new floors throughout and new appliances. This sunny kitchen leads to nice sized backyard.
1 Unit Available
1162 Hayman Drive
1162 Hayman Drive, Arden on the Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,195
4118 sqft
Rare Severn River water front with panoramic views! Updated home 5 bedrooms, 5 baths located in Arden on the Severn. Large level front yard, mature landscaping, private beach, private pier and is well protected by 2 jetties.
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1649 sqft
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings.
Results within 5 miles of Severna Park
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
22 Units Available
Odenton
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
22 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
17 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
14 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
30 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,471
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
21 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
16 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
18 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
32 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
20 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
2 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1100 sqft
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
11 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
