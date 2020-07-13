/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 PM
121 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Rockville, MD
Last updated July 13 at 04:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,485
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
31 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,286
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
$
86 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,430
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
East Rockville
501 N HORNERS LANE
501 North Horners Lane, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
NICE UPGRADE KITCHEN/COUNTERS CABINETS. REMODELED BATHROOM. CLOSE BUS STOP. WALK TO ROCKVILLE METRO, TOWN CENTER, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS. GOOD CREDIT 700+ REQUEST TO APPLY. RENT FOR FRONT OF UNIT ONLY.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Central Rockville
170 TALBOTT STREET
170 Talbott Street, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit, painted, engineered wood flooring installed last year. One bedroom with walk in closet, one bathroom condo. Water is included in the rent. Close to shopping,metro and buses. Appointment only. Tenant is in the process of packing.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,441
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1141 sqft
Located across from The Washingtonian Center, this green community has garages and plenty of guest parking. Apartments contain extra storage space and custom covered windows. Fire pit, BBQ area, playground, and pool on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
39 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 08:42pm
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
27 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,430
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1085 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
63 Units Available
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1465 sqft
Gorgeous tree-lined community with playground, pool, and business center. Fireplace and laundry in apartments. Excellent school district. Easy access to shopping and dining at The Washingtonian Center. Complimentary shuttle service to Shady Grove.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
11901 PARKLAWN DRIVE
11901 Parklawn Drive, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11901 PARKLAWN DRIVE in North Bethesda. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11801 Rockville Pike #1015
11801 Rockville Pik, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 BR 1 BA condo at The Forum - High Rise living with all the amenities you want! Updated kitchen tile flooring, breakfast bar, New carpet and Freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,221
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1207 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,280
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
826 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
