Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
64 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Rockville, MD
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
31 Units Available
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,286
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
781 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Central Rockville
170 TALBOTT STREET
170 Talbott Street, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit, painted, engineered wood flooring installed last year. One bedroom with walk in closet, one bathroom condo. Water is included in the rent. Close to shopping,metro and buses. Appointment only. Tenant is in the process of packing.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:42pm
22 Units Available
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,221
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
12 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
29 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,344
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,325
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
12 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,388
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,288
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
in Silver Spring, you've discovered your new place. This community is located on Bucknell Dr. in Silver Spring. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to take a tour.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,162
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
830 sqft
Spacious layouts with newly renovated bathrooms and modern kitchens. Large bedrooms, picture windows and plush carpeting. Easy access to food, nightlife, outdoor recreation and retail.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
1 Unit Available
Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd, Montgomery Village, MD
Studio
$1,256
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from I-270 and Shady Grove Metro. On-site fitness center provided. Near area trails and green space. This high-rise community provides spacious interiors, a balcony or patio, and a morning coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,295
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,563
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,355
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,280
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
826 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
19435 Brassie Pl 304
19435 Brassie Place, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
One Bedroom One Bath - Utilities Included in Rent! - Property Id: 317162 Utilities included in the rent! Brand new refrigerator. Fresh paint and new carpet. Apply now! One year minimum open to longer! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10401 Grosvenor Place #1024
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,400
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome Efficiency Condo next to METRO - All Utilities Included - PRIME LOCATION! Bright and cheerful studio with loads of closet space.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
North Kensington
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE
2338 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer.
1 of 19
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
324 MAIN STREET
324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2880 sqft
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright.
