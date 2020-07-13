Apartment List
/
MD
/
riverdale park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Riverdale Park, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverdale Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
5 Units Available
East Riverdale
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
6 Units Available
Riverdale Park
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
990 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,438
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
10 Units Available
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
5905 MUSTANG DRIVE
5905 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1632 sqft
Spacious home with 4 finished levels on quiet street. Separate dining room, living room, family room addition, separate rec room/4th bedroom, washer/dryer, private deck and fenced yard, plenty off street parking and central air.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Calvert Hills Historic District
4705 Fordham Road
4705 Fordham Road, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1502 sqft
Home available for rent in College Park, Maryland. 3-2 This home has been recently renovated and in excellent condition, move in ready! Includes upstairs Master Bedroom Suite with walk in closet and private bathroom.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5638 46TH PLACE
5638 46th Place, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1396 sqft
Beautiful three level townhouse located in the heart of the Hyattsville Arts District. Lower level features a 2 car tandem garage. Community courtyard views can be found from the living room and hardwood floors are laid throughout the main level.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6024 67th Place
6024 67th Place, East Riverdale, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2228 sqft
Single family home located in East Pines area of Riverdale, MD. 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with hard wood in Den, living-room, dinning-room, new carpet throughout bedrooms. Master located on first level with off-suite bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
26 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,912
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
8 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
58 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,593
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,586
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Chillum
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,310
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Riverdale Park, MD

While Riverdale Park is a nice, normal American suburb today, it hasn't always been. In the 1960s, it was a hotbed of counter-culture, and there are still many remnants left over in the town, like group houses, counter-cultural businesses, and more. Don't expect too much rebelliousness there anymore, though!

Riverdale Park is a small town in Prince George's County, Maryland. The town has a rich history. Founded in the late 19th century, Riverdale Park developed as a suburb of Washington D.C., where people lived when they weren't in the bigger nearby city for work or play. In 1920, the town officially incorporated and became a city, and the area has continued to grow ever since. Most people today still live in Riverdale Park as a suburb. Most people that live there do spend the bulk of their time in either Washington D.C. or nearby College Park, which is home to the main campus of the University of Maryland. Still, Riverdale Park has its own strong, vibrant community with tons of suburban amenities -- a perfect escape from the nearby hustle bustle of America's capital. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riverdale Park, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverdale Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Riverdale Park 1 BedroomsRiverdale Park 2 BedroomsRiverdale Park Apartments with BalconyRiverdale Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Riverdale Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRiverdale Park Apartments with ParkingRiverdale Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Riverdale Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverdale Park Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MD
Marlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America