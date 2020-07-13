149 Apartments for rent in Riverdale Park, MD with parking
While Riverdale Park is a nice, normal American suburb today, it hasn't always been. In the 1960s, it was a hotbed of counter-culture, and there are still many remnants left over in the town, like group houses, counter-cultural businesses, and more. Don't expect too much rebelliousness there anymore, though!
Riverdale Park is a small town in Prince George's County, Maryland. The town has a rich history. Founded in the late 19th century, Riverdale Park developed as a suburb of Washington D.C., where people lived when they weren't in the bigger nearby city for work or play. In 1920, the town officially incorporated and became a city, and the area has continued to grow ever since. Most people today still live in Riverdale Park as a suburb. Most people that live there do spend the bulk of their time in either Washington D.C. or nearby College Park, which is home to the main campus of the University of Maryland. Still, Riverdale Park has its own strong, vibrant community with tons of suburban amenities -- a perfect escape from the nearby hustle bustle of America's capital. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverdale Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.