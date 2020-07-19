Nice Updated End Townhouse/Condo in Brookshire.2 Br., 1/1 bth. Finished basement. Warm Gas Heat.Community Pool. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, I-795...Owner pays Condo Fees, including water. Available February 05-2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 CHARDON COURT have any available units?
2 CHARDON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.