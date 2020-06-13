Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

395 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD

Finding an apartment in Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,555
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Green Haven
1 Unit Available
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This is offered fully-furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8137 SHOWCASE COURT
8137 Showcase Court, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5324 sqft
Entertainer's Delight , Please Be Aware Square footage is incorrect in tax records...this home boost approximately 3,954 square foot above grade on the first two floors...and another 1750 approximate square footage in the lower level...

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE
8148 Hickory Hollow Drive, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2588 sqft
This luxury rental will not last long! Stately stone front with beaded siding, double turned gable and two car garage! Nearly new, meticulously cared for 4 bedroom plus first floor den, and a house full of architectural bliss in a gorgeous

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7722 GASTON PL
7722 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
Glen Burnie
4 Units Available
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
428 RIVERSIDE DRIVE
428 Riverside Drive, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1763 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity! Wonderful 3 bedroom WATERFRONT cape cod. Here is your chance to feel like you are always on vacation. Bring your boat and enjoy the waterfront lifestyle. No need to pay to store your boat.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Locust Point
28 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South Gate
26 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
$
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,620
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brooklyn Park
21 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
City Guide for Pasadena, MD

Home of football greats Jim Fassel, Todd Heap and Mike Newton, Pasadena has a long and cherished sporting tradition with plenty of tailgating and regular Sunday game day meet-ups during the season.

Located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C., Pasadena, MD has it all. The Beach Boys song may have been talking about the city in California, but this little-known jewel in Maryland has a lot to offer. Enjoy easy access to rivers, bays and beaches, and it's just a short hop to stunning views from the Appalachian Mountains. Three major metropolitan areas bracket this small city, offering all the benefits of big-city life without the traffic jams and sardine-sized houses. Finding places to live in Pasadena can be easy or challenging, depending on the area you want. Water views always come with premium pricing, but there are plenty to be had in Pasadena. The only question is whether you want a river view, lake view or bay view, as Pasadena sits between three bodies of water.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pasadena, MD

Finding an apartment in Pasadena that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

