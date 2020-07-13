/
apartments with pool
135 Apartments for rent in North Laurel, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
8 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Laurel
9741 Evening Bird Ln
9741 Evening Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
2983 sqft
Massive 3 Bed/3.5 Bath End of Group Townhome in Laurel! Walk inside to a beautiful tiled foyer with a half bath! An open living and dining room has tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of North Laurel
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
20 Units Available
Maryland City
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Maryland City
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
7619 WEATHER WORN WAY
7619 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1146 sqft
Rarely available Patio Unit in The Pines in Kings Contrivance. Fresh and clean. Plenty of light. Immediate move in with excellent credit and references. Washer & Dryer Stackable. Wood burning fireplace. Patio, Storage Room.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
8605 CROOKED TREE LANE
8605 Crooked Tree Lane, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2202 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,3 Full Bath,1 half bath & 2-car garage,2450 sq feet of living space. Kitchen includes granite counters,maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliances.Hardwood floors on entire main living level.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3112 River Bend Ct. APT H203
3112 River Bend Court, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1299 sqft
3112 River Bend Ct.
Results within 5 miles of North Laurel
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1582 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,457
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1160 sqft
Just a short distance away from the Mall of Columbia, shopping, and dining. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, and patio/balcony. Resident have access to pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,498
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,377
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
51 Units Available
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,502
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
Wilde Lake
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
