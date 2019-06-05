All apartments in North Kensington
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:56 PM

3929 HALSEY STREET

3929 Halsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

3929 Halsey Street, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 HALSEY STREET have any available units?
3929 HALSEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
Is 3929 HALSEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3929 HALSEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 HALSEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3929 HALSEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3929 HALSEY STREET offer parking?
No, 3929 HALSEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3929 HALSEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 HALSEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 HALSEY STREET have a pool?
No, 3929 HALSEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3929 HALSEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3929 HALSEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 HALSEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 HALSEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3929 HALSEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3929 HALSEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
