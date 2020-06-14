/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Kensington, MD
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone
Wheaton-Glenmont
3 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
704 sqft
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Wheaton-Glenmont
28 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
590 sqft
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,612
855 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
761 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
Wheaton-Glenmont
2 Units Available
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,391
738 sqft
in Silver Spring, you've discovered your new place. This community is located on Bucknell Dr. in Silver Spring. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to take a tour.
1 Unit Available
10500 MONTROSE AVENUE
10500 Montrose Avenue, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
731 sqft
ALL NEW WINDOWS WILL BE ADDED AT THE END OF JUNE! All Utilities included in this lovely 1 BR condo with new kitchen, HVAC, Windows, fresh paint and move-in ready.
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE
2338 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2078 sqft
You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer.
101 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
889 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
18 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,880
702 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,655
854 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
22 Units Available
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,969
842 sqft
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,763
831 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,935
730 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
11 Units Available
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,948
791 sqft
Luxurious living in the heart of downtown Bethesda. Amazing kitchens with upscale details, giant closets and in-unit washer and dryer. Private parking in garage and gorgeous rooftop garden terrace for residents.
Takoma
8 Units Available
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,720
654 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
15 Units Available
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,200
698 sqft
At the corner of Norfolk and Fairmont Avenues, 7770 Norfolk is centrally located in Bethesda’s sought after Woodmont Triangle.
11 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Central Rockville
28 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
East Rockville
19 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
744 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
