Apartment List
/
MD
/
national harbor
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

141 Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for National Harbor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
987 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
157 FLEET STREET
157 Fleet Street, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rest and relax in this beautiful National Harbor condo. This 1 BD/1 BA unit features huge floor to ceiling windows with a bright open floor plan. Rich hardwood floors thorough out living, dining, and kitchen area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
513 Overlook Park Drive
513 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2960 sqft
Amazing townhouse development in National Harbor across the street from the Gaylord Hotel. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
726 River Mist Drive - 1
726 River Mist Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2960 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBnNJt23z1b Tony WIlliams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Amazing PRICED TO RENT FAST!! PREMIUM END UNIT 4-Level townhouse at The National Harbor sought out Potomac Overlook Community.
Results within 1 mile of National Harbor

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Navy Yard
124 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Now offering up to one month free on studio and one bedroom apartments for move-ins by June 30, and up to 1/2 month free for move-ins by July 31! Call today for more details.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crystal City Shops
25 Units Available
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,794
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1015 sqft
New construction, new way of apartment living. These flats feel more club than condo. Very walkable with game room, conference room and gym, as well as in-unit laundry, stainless appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Southwest - Waterfront
18 Units Available
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,111
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
15 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Aurora Highlands
168 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,545
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
1187 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crystal City Shops
23 Units Available
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,940
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1293 sqft
Eco-friendly meets luxury. LEED Silver design with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and so much more. There is a pool, private parking and a 24-hour concierge. Bus stop outside your door.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Crystal City Shops
107 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,535
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1370 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northeast Alexandria
18 Units Available
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,370
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Braddock Road Metro
53 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,665
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Del Ray
56 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,431
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
25 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,168
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,857
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,102
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
Crystal City Shops
3 Units Available
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,888
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1092 sqft
Near Crystal City Metro and underground Crystal City Shops. Access to I-395. 1-2 bedroom apartments with bright interiors, W/D and stainless steel appliances. 24-hr concierge, elevator, media room and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,670
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in National Harbor, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for National Harbor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

National Harbor 1 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNational Harbor 3 BedroomsNational Harbor Apartments with Balcony
National Harbor Apartments with GarageNational Harbor Apartments with GymNational Harbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNational Harbor Apartments with Parking
National Harbor Apartments with PoolNational Harbor Apartments with Washer-DryerNational Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsNational Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA
Mantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America