9409 GENTLE CIRCLE

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Like new from top to bottom! Gorgeous luxury vinyl flooring, new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted in neutral decorator color, updated and upgraded carpet, renovated bath. Convenient Montgomery Village location with TONS of amenities. Pools, Tennis, paddle boating, community rec center, walking paths. Ready to move-in. Rent should not exceed 30-40% of rent. 700+ credit score desired. Pets: case by case small dog of non-aggressive breed. Applications should include proof of income, landlord reference, and $35 per adult non refundable application fee. One month security deposit with good credit.