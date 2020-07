Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Highly sought after 2 bedroom with 2 bath townhouse in Rogers Forge Subdivision. Full size washer and dryer in laundry room. Kitchen with breakfast room, living room/dining room combo, patio with storage shed, and driveway parking. To apply for this rental property, go to www.longandfoster.com. Application fee is $55 per adult over the age of 18 and is to be paid electronically. Housing Choice Program Welcome.