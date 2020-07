Amenities

recently renovated pool

Location! Location! 2Bed 1Bath two level townhome. Updated flooring, and clean throughout. Conveniently located in the heart of Montgomery Village. Blocks from shops and parks. Public transportation less than a block away. Access to community pool. Use CBRB application in documents $50 per app. Newly Updated, OPEN HOUSE 11/11 1-3pm