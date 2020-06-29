All apartments in Montgomery Village
Montgomery Village, MD
19323 Club House Road
19323 Club House Road

19323 Club House Road · No Longer Available
Location

19323 Club House Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Live in the heart of Montgomery Village Maryland!! Short distance to dining, shopping, Metro and more! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Warm cabinetry and granite counter tops, washer and dryer, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, Gas heat and Central air conditioning, dining area, walk in closets. Easy Access to Commuter Routes, Metro, Montgomery County Schools & Club Side Park! Reserved parking space, Utilities included. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19323 Club House Road have any available units?
19323 Club House Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19323 Club House Road have?
Some of 19323 Club House Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19323 Club House Road currently offering any rent specials?
19323 Club House Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19323 Club House Road pet-friendly?
No, 19323 Club House Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19323 Club House Road offer parking?
Yes, 19323 Club House Road offers parking.
Does 19323 Club House Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19323 Club House Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19323 Club House Road have a pool?
Yes, 19323 Club House Road has a pool.
Does 19323 Club House Road have accessible units?
No, 19323 Club House Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19323 Club House Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19323 Club House Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19323 Club House Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19323 Club House Road has units with air conditioning.
