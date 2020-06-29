19323 Club House Road

Amenities
Live in the heart of Montgomery Village Maryland!! Short distance to dining, shopping, Metro and more! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Warm cabinetry and granite counter tops, washer and dryer, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, Gas heat and Central air conditioning, dining area, walk in closets. Easy Access to Commuter Routes, Metro, Montgomery County Schools & Club Side Park! Reserved parking space, Utilities included. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy.