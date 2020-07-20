19317 Club House Rd Apt 302

Amenities

This spacious 2 bedroom top floor condo in Montgomery Village is a must see. As you walk into you open living room and dining room, enjoy the beautiful back patio deck with plenty of nice views. Make your way into your functional kitchen with a dishwasher and cabinet space. From there, relax inside two spacious bedrooms with good sized closets for extra storage and wall to wall carpeting. There are two big bathrooms with a soaking tub and shower combo and vanity with extra storage.



- Conveniently located near Rt. 200 (ICC), I270, I370, Red Line Metro (Shady Grove stop)



- Community offers a community park and other nice amenities.



- Near plenty of shopping and restaurants.



Sorry, No Pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



