19317 Club House Rd Apt 302
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

19317 Club House Rd Apt 302

19317 Club House Road · No Longer Available
Montgomery Village
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,600
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

19317 Club House Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This spacious 2 bedroom top floor condo in Montgomery Village is a must see. As you walk into you open living room and dining room, enjoy the beautiful back patio deck with plenty of nice views. Make your way into your functional kitchen with a dishwasher and cabinet space. From there, relax inside two spacious bedrooms with good sized closets for extra storage and wall to wall carpeting. There are two big bathrooms with a soaking tub and shower combo and vanity with extra storage.

- Conveniently located near Rt. 200 (ICC), I270, I370, Red Line Metro (Shady Grove stop)

- Community offers a community park and other nice amenities.

- Near plenty of shopping and restaurants.

Sorry, No Pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 have any available units?
19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 have?
Some of 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 pet-friendly?
No, 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 offer parking?
No, 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 does not offer parking.
Does 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 have a pool?
No, 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 does not have a pool.
Does 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19317 Club House Rd Apt 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
