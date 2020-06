Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath end unit townhome with patio and deck. FRESH NEW PAINT AND BRAND NEW CARPET!!! Almost 3,000 SQ FEET on 3 luxurious levels. Rich, warm, gourmet kitchen w/ granite, marble, and stainless. Master bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet, spa like bath, and large private deck. Spacious finished basement with full bathroom and den! Close to NIH, NIST, DOE, DC, Bethesda, Close to Shopping and Bus Lines. Assigned parking. Pools in community.