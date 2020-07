Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning, Bright, Airy and Sunny town home with one car garage (attached) Like new! High ceilings! French doors to Great Deck! Gourmet updated kitchen!! Bedroom balcony! Gleaming hardwood floors!!Huge Living Room with gas fireplace! Garage with internal entry! New paint, New carpet! 2 master suites with their own full updated bathrooms!.Beautifully Kept.Ceramic Foyer, Walk-In Closets. Convenient to 355/metro/malls/ICC and public transportation