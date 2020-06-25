All apartments in Montgomery Village
10126 RIDGE LINE DRIVE DR
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

10126 RIDGE LINE DRIVE DR

10126 Ridgeline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10126 Ridgeline Dr, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large, nice 3 level T/H with 3 BR and 2 1/2 bath. All level and stairs are 2 years old hard wood floors. Stone full bath on upper level and lower level and 1/2 bath in Main level. It has been renovated 2 years ago. New paint and new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Ceramic floor in kitchen, Washer & Dryer, big hard wood master bed RM. Walk in closet in upper-2 level. Walk to Bus station & shops, within 2-3 minutes. Also close to Lake Forest mall. Vacant. Sentrilock box is on door. Please call listing agent to make an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

