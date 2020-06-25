10126 RIDGE LINE DRIVE DR

Amenities
Large, nice 3 level T/H with 3 BR and 2 1/2 bath. All level and stairs are 2 years old hard wood floors. Stone full bath on upper level and lower level and 1/2 bath in Main level. It has been renovated 2 years ago. New paint and new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Ceramic floor in kitchen, Washer & Dryer, big hard wood master bed RM. Walk in closet in upper-2 level. Walk to Bus station & shops, within 2-3 minutes. Also close to Lake Forest mall. Vacant. Sentrilock box is on door. Please call listing agent to make an appointment.