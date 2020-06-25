10126 RIDGE LINE DRIVE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Large, nice 3 level T/H with 3 BR and 2 1/2 bath. All level and stairs are 2 years old hard wood floors. Stone full bath on upper level and lower level and 1/2 bath in Main level. It has been renovated 2 years ago. New paint and new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Ceramic floor in kitchen, Washer & Dryer, big hard wood master bed RM. Walk in closet in upper-2 level. Walk to Bus station & shops, within 2-3 minutes. Also close to Lake Forest mall. Vacant. Sentrilock box is on door. Please call listing agent to make an appointment.