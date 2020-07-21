All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

6 DELTA CT

6 Delta Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD 20882

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement. Awesome backyard with a great deck for entertaining. 2 car garage. Lots of space. Vouchers Welcome. Vouchers Accepted. Pets allowed too. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 DELTA CT have any available units?
6 DELTA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 6 DELTA CT have?
Some of 6 DELTA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 DELTA CT currently offering any rent specials?
6 DELTA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 DELTA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 DELTA CT is pet friendly.
Does 6 DELTA CT offer parking?
Yes, 6 DELTA CT offers parking.
Does 6 DELTA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 DELTA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 DELTA CT have a pool?
Yes, 6 DELTA CT has a pool.
Does 6 DELTA CT have accessible units?
No, 6 DELTA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6 DELTA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 DELTA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 DELTA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 DELTA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
