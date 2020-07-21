6 DELTA CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement. Awesome backyard with a great deck for entertaining. 2 car garage. Lots of space. Vouchers Welcome. Vouchers Accepted. Pets allowed too. Available July 1.