Home
/
Montgomery County, MD
/
27500 RIDGE RD
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27500 RIDGE RD
27500 Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
27500 Ridge Road, Montgomery County, MD 20872
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
5 bedroom, 3 bath room renovated farm house in the heart of Damascus. This home has a wrap around porch, rear deck and 7 +/- ac with barn and out building. NO HOA!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27500 RIDGE RD have any available units?
27500 RIDGE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, MD
.
What amenities does 27500 RIDGE RD have?
Some of 27500 RIDGE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27500 RIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
27500 RIDGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27500 RIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 27500 RIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 27500 RIDGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 27500 RIDGE RD offers parking.
Does 27500 RIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27500 RIDGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27500 RIDGE RD have a pool?
No, 27500 RIDGE RD does not have a pool.
Does 27500 RIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 27500 RIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 27500 RIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 27500 RIDGE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27500 RIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27500 RIDGE RD has units with air conditioning.
