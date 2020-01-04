All apartments in Mitchellville
Last updated January 4 2020

909 SAINT MICHAELS DR

909 Saint Michaels Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Saint Michaels Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely townhome is waiting for you. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, fully finished basement, Deck, dining room, living room, laundry room and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR have any available units?
909 SAINT MICHAELS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
Is 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR currently offering any rent specials?
909 SAINT MICHAELS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR pet-friendly?
No, 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR offer parking?
No, 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR does not offer parking.
Does 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR have a pool?
No, 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR does not have a pool.
Does 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR have accessible units?
No, 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 SAINT MICHAELS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

